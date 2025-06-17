Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.28.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

