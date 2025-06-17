Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $153,000 in First Eagle Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEGE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Separately, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Global Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

FEGE stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.05. First Eagle Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

The First Eagle Global Equity ETF (FEGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in US and non-US equities. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a value approach to identify undervalued companies while prioritizing a margin of safety FEGE was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by First Eagle.

