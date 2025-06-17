Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARP opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Get PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF alerts:

About PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Pmv Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (ARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to a variety of asset classes: global equities, fixed-income securities, commodities, and currencies based on risk parity. ARP was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by PMV.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.