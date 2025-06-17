Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 2,589 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1,369.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,112,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,579,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after buying an additional 332,413 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

