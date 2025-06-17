Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 2,675 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3,343.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in UGI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in UGI by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UGI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in UGI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

