Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 472 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SPYG stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

