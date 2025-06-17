Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $295,665,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average of $181.90. The company has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

