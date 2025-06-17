Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

