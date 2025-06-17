Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,735,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,955,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,840,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $384.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.