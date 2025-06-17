Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 196 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.