Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.