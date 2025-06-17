Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 340 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after buying an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $402,828,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after buying an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

