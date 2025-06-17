Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 493,870 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 493,870 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

