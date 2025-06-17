Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 838 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,173,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,499,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $4,871,000. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,496,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

