Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $42,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,360.02. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $1,039,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,468.99. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,369. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CPRX opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.