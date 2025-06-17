Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1%

FNDE stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

