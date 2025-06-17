Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,734,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $238.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.19.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

