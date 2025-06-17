Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,076 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $3,102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 170.8% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

