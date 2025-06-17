SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.