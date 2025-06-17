SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

