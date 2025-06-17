SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

