Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.55. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

