Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,678,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,105,000 after purchasing an additional 380,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $347,903,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,576,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,496,000 after purchasing an additional 382,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

View Our Latest Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.