TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.46 and traded as low as C$66.60. TC Energy shares last traded at C$66.79, with a volume of 9,893,757 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Citigroup raised shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.17.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Anita Elizabeth Dusevic Oliva acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.92 per share, with a total value of C$964,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.16, for a total transaction of C$4,481,913.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,158 and sold 135,272 shares valued at $9,403,527. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

