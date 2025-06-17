Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

