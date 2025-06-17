The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,006 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AES were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AES by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 366,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

