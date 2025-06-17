The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,912 shares of company stock worth $2,313,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:PNC opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.