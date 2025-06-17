Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
