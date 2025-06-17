Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 359.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Twilio by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.