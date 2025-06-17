Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 666,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UNCY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,303,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 323,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

UNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

