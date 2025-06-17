US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFIV. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

