US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $50.02.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.
