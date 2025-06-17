Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after buying an additional 23,882,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after acquiring an additional 854,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 334,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3,366.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 232,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 225,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.