Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.34. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

