Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1,524.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.