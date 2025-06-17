VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 5,190.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 154,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $2,994,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,740,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,192,000 after buying an additional 159,714 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. VEON has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.51.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.53. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.00 million.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VEON in a report on Monday.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

