Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.58. Veru shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,264,171 shares traded.
Veru Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.80.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 223.85% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. Research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru
About Veru
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veru
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.