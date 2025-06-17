Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.58. Veru shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,264,171 shares traded.

Veru Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.80.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 223.85% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. Research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

About Veru

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veru by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,120,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 722,644 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Veru by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 171,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veru by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 197,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

