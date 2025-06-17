Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $210,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AAON by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AAON by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $144.07.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

AAON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $420,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,735.50. The trade was a 31.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,602.06. The trade was a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

