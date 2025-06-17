Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 345.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $297.83 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $254.44 and a one year high of $344.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -736.00%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

