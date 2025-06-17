Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $185,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,487,991.25. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $166,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $355,925. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

