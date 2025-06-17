Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.1%

Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.64. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.27%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.