Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $64,749.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,995.88. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $81,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,452.76. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,129 shares of company stock worth $3,459,346. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.