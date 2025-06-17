Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

View Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.