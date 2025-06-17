Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 856 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in LKQ by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in LKQ by 104.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in LKQ by 299.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in LKQ by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,840.25. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

