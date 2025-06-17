Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $64,869,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 747,196 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $17,478,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vontier by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,128,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 318,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vontier by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 286,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

