10,000 Shares in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,980,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 900.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 806,672 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 971,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 303,475 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $660.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,196.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

