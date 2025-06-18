1,062 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,660,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,293,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

