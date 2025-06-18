1,206 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,939,000 after purchasing an additional 343,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $269.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.82. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

