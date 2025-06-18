12,372 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,931,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

