13,554 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

