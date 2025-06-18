17,640 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

SCHX stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

